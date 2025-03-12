Left Menu

India's Industrial Surge: January 2025 Sees 5% Growth

India's industrial production growth jumped to 5% in January 2025, fueled by increased manufacturing activity. The government has revised December 2024's growth figures to 3.5% from 3.2%. While mining and power outputs slowed, the manufacturing sector's robust performance led the surge.

  • India

India's industrial production growth witnessed a boost, climbing to 5% in January 2025, as revealed by official data on Wednesday. This surge is attributed to the revitalization of manufacturing activities, reflecting a positive trend for the country's economic landscape.

The government has revisited its December 2024 industrial output calculations, revising them to 3.5% from a previous provisional estimate of 3.2%, according to an official statement. Meanwhile, November 2024's growth had also stood at 5%.

Although mining and power production experienced a slowdown, the manufacturing sector maintained momentum with a robust 5.5% growth. Key segments like capital goods and infrastructure showed promising increases, despite minor contractions in consumer non-durables.

