India's Industrial Surge: January 2025 Sees 5% Growth

India's industrial production growth witnessed a boost, climbing to 5% in January 2025, as revealed by official data on Wednesday. This surge is attributed to the revitalization of manufacturing activities, reflecting a positive trend for the country's economic landscape.

The government has revisited its December 2024 industrial output calculations, revising them to 3.5% from a previous provisional estimate of 3.2%, according to an official statement. Meanwhile, November 2024's growth had also stood at 5%.

Although mining and power production experienced a slowdown, the manufacturing sector maintained momentum with a robust 5.5% growth. Key segments like capital goods and infrastructure showed promising increases, despite minor contractions in consumer non-durables.

