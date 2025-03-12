Northvolt's Collapse: Europe's Battery Dream Shattered

Northvolt, the Swedish battery cell manufacturer, has declared bankruptcy, marking a significant blow to Europe's ambitions to rival China's electric vehicle battery supremacy. The company, which had secured over $10 billion in financial backing since its inception in 2016, has faced ongoing challenges in scaling up production at its flagship facility in northern Sweden.

Northvolt's chairman, Tom Johnstone, acknowledged that the bankruptcy decision was difficult but necessary to protect stakeholders. The bankruptcy puts approximately 5,000 jobs at risk, with debts exceeding $8 billion. Major stakeholders, including Volkswagen and Goldman Sachs, are grappling with the repercussions of this corporate failure.

While the company's U.S. and German operations are not filing for bankruptcy, the collapse underscores the profound challenges facing Europe's auto sector. Industry leaders had hoped Northvolt would reduce dependency on Chinese battery and electric vehicle giants. Efforts to secure future funding continue, and discussions with potential investors remain active.

(With inputs from agencies.)