Left Menu

Steel Fasteners Quality Control: A Looming Industrial Disruption

The implementation of mandatory quality control norms on steel fasteners could severely disrupt industrial supply chains, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative. The need for BIS certification has halted imports and left small manufacturers struggling, potentially leading to shutdowns and job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:53 IST
Steel Fasteners Quality Control: A Looming Industrial Disruption
  • Country:
  • India

The government is being urged to retract mandatory quality control norms on steel fasteners, with economic think tank GTRI warning that stringent regulations threaten industrial supply chains.

The Global Trade Research Initiative highlighted that the BIS certification process, required under the Quality Control Order (QCO), has left both foreign and domestic manufacturers unapproved, impacting steel fastener imports crucial to industry operations.

The impending challenges, with the QCO in effect by March 20, could result in factory shutdowns, job losses, and shortages across critical sectors such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025