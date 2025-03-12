Steel Fasteners Quality Control: A Looming Industrial Disruption

The government is being urged to retract mandatory quality control norms on steel fasteners, with economic think tank GTRI warning that stringent regulations threaten industrial supply chains.

The Global Trade Research Initiative highlighted that the BIS certification process, required under the Quality Control Order (QCO), has left both foreign and domestic manufacturers unapproved, impacting steel fastener imports crucial to industry operations.

The impending challenges, with the QCO in effect by March 20, could result in factory shutdowns, job losses, and shortages across critical sectors such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)