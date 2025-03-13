India Boosts Tur Dal Procurement to Achieve Self-Sufficiency

The Indian government has ramped up its Tur dal procurement efforts, particularly in major producing states, according to a Ministry of Agriculture press release. As of March 11, 2025, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana have collectively procured 1.31 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of Tur, benefiting 89,219 farmers.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has greenlit the procurement of 13.22 LMT of Tur across nine states for the Kharif 2024-25 season under the Price Support Scheme. The initiative extends to Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, with procurement soon to begin in additional states.

The government emphasizes 100% procurement from registered farmers through eSamridhi and aSamyukti portals, underlining a commitment to domestic pulse production under the PM-AASHA Scheme. This strategy ensures fair prices for farmers and stabilizes essential commodity prices for consumers, aiming for self-sufficiency by 2028-29.

(With inputs from agencies.)