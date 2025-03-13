Altmin Pioneers India's First Lithium Iron Phosphate Cathode Giga-Factory

Altmin Private Limited, a burgeoning player in the Cathode Active Materials sector, has unveiled plans for India's first Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode giga-factory, marking a historic milestone. The foundation-stone for this trailblazing facility was ceremoniously laid at Divitipally, primed to pivot India towards a cleaner energy future.

The ambitious project, with an initial capacity of 8 GWh, is poised for substantial growth, targeting a production scale of 100,000 MTPA by 2030. With an investment of Rs750 crore, the factory sprawls across 20 acres and is centered on positioning India as a global frontrunner in LFP cathode production. This initiative will not only ensure critical materials for India's energy storage and EV sectors but also solidify the nation's battery supply chains through alliances with South American mines.

Forward-thinking in employment and skill elevation, the giga-factory promises 800 direct job opportunities, fostering local growth. Altmin's Founder & MD, Maurya Sunkavalli emphasizes the plant's unique proposition as India's solitary integrated LFP manufacturing unit, empowering young scientists to spearhead electrode and battery material innovations. Dignitaries like D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana Minister, lauded Altmin's role in bridging gaps in India's battery ecosystem, aligning with national self-reliance goals.

