Trump's Envoy Takes Diplomatic Flight Over Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, crossed the Russian border on his diplomatic mission, reports the state-run TASS news agency, using data from Flightradar.

Witkoff's involvement in resolving the prolonged Ukraine conflict has intensified, signaling heightened diplomatic activities in the region.

While the report awaits confirmation from Reuters, it highlights the evolving roles of key figures in international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)