Trump's Envoy Takes Diplomatic Flight Over Russia

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, has flown over the Russian border, according to state media. He is increasingly involved in resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Reuters is working to confirm the flight information.

Updated: 13-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:19 IST
  • Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, crossed the Russian border on his diplomatic mission, reports the state-run TASS news agency, using data from Flightradar.

Witkoff's involvement in resolving the prolonged Ukraine conflict has intensified, signaling heightened diplomatic activities in the region.

While the report awaits confirmation from Reuters, it highlights the evolving roles of key figures in international diplomacy.

