$60.35 Million CIF Funding Approved for Zambezi Region NPC Investment Plan to Bolster Climate Resilience

In a landmark decision in February 2025, the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) approved $60.35 million in funding to support the Zambezi Region Nature, People, and Climate (NPC) Investment Plan. This pivotal initiative results from strong collaboration between the governments of Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zambia, alongside the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the World Bank.

The approved CIF funding will finance two major projects across the Zambezi River Basin. The African Development Bank will receive $38 million to implement an integrated project focused on climate-resilient food systems, sustainable livelihoods, and ecosystem restoration. Meanwhile, the World Bank has been allocated $19 million to lead localized efforts in Malawi, aimed at strengthening community and ecosystem resilience.

The NPC Investment Plan is designed to address critical climate and environmental challenges by focusing on three key areas:

Sustainable Agriculture and Fisheries: Supporting smallholder farmers and fisheries with improved irrigation, climate-smart agricultural practices, and sustainable land use. Wildlife and Forest Management: Enhancing conservation efforts, curbing deforestation, and promoting sustainable forest restoration to protect biodiversity. Integrated Water Resources and Wetland Management: Strengthening transboundary water governance, restoring wetlands, and improving water security in the region.

While the initial CIF funding represents a crucial step forward, an additional $703.39 million is required over the next five years to fully implement six components of nature-based solutions. These efforts will promote sustainable forest restoration, enhance local community resilience, and support climate-adaptive agricultural systems.

The Importance of the Zambezi River Basin

Spanning 1.39 million square kilometers, the Zambezi River is Africa’s fourth-longest river and a vital resource for the region's biodiversity and economies. It sustains the livelihoods of millions, particularly through agriculture, which remains a dominant sector despite challenges such as limited irrigation infrastructure and the need for sustainable land management.

The Zambezi Region NPC IP was developed under the leadership of the basin countries and ZAMCOM, with technical support from the CIF Secretariat, AfDB, and the World Bank. This initiative seeks to implement nature-based solutions that enhance resilience against climate change while ensuring sustainable development.

Regional Leaders Voice Strong Support

Carl Schlettwein, Chair of the ZAMCOM Council of Ministers: "The Zambezi Watercourse is the lifeblood of our region, home to 51 million people, rich biodiversity, and diverse ecosystems. The Zambezi Region NPC IP represents a transformative vision for addressing climate change, environmental degradation, and socioeconomic shocks over the next five years."

Anthony Nyong, AfDB Director for Climate Change and Green Growth: "As the lead multilateral development bank for the Zambezi River Basin Project, the African Development Bank is committed to collaborating with partners to restore critical ecosystems and support sustainable livelihoods. These investments will help protect biodiversity, strengthen communities, and drive Africa's climate resilience and green growth agenda."

Felix Mosi Ngamlagosi, Executive Secretary of ZAMCOM: "This crucial step marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to build a sustainable and resilient future for the Zambezi River Basin. We are setting the foundation for implementing nature-based solutions that will help mitigate the impacts of climate change and human activities on natural resources."

Zambia’s Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Collins Nzovu: "The Zambezi Region Nature, People and Climate Investment Plan is a critical step toward building sustainable, climate-resilient communities in our region. As Zambia, we are honored to have submitted the Expression of Interest on behalf of ZAMCOM, recognizing the critical role of coordinated regional efforts in safeguarding the livelihoods of millions who depend on the Zambezi River. With support from CIF, this initiative will enhance our adaptive capacity, promote sustainable economic opportunities, and strengthen community resilience across the basin."

Mozambique’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Higino Francisco de Marrule: "The approval of the Zambezi Region Nature, People, and Climate Investment Plan marks a significant milestone in our collective commitment to building resilience and sustainable development in the Zambezi Watercourse. As a ZAMCOM Riparian State, Mozambique stands to benefit from this strategic initiative, which will enhance food security, strengthen climate adaptation, and support livelihoods across our communities. With CIF's support, we are advancing regional cooperation and mobilizing critical investments to safeguard our natural resources and ensure a prosperous future for our people."

Continued Commitment to Climate-Resilient Development

The latest funding approval follows CIF’s December 2024 endorsement of a $34.65 million NPC investment plan for Zambia. That initiative aims to generate over $220 million in co-financing to support a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy, enhance agricultural productivity, and strengthen forest protection. With 70% of Zambia’s population dependent on agriculture, increasing climate variability has exacerbated food insecurity, making such investments crucial for long-term resilience.

Both investment plans underscore the significance of community involvement, sustainable land management, and the protection of natural resources. By integrating climate adaptation strategies with socioeconomic development, these initiatives aim to create resilient and sustainable socio-ecological systems that benefit both people and nature across the Zambezi River Basin.

As the region moves forward with these ambitious climate action plans, continued international cooperation and financial support will be key to achieving transformative, lasting climate resilience and sustainable development.