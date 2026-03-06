Online registrations for Chardham Yatra to begin on March 6

Left Menu

The yatra to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month. According to the statement issued here, online registration for pilgrims will begin at 7 am on March 6. The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:58 IST
The online registration for Chardham Yatra will begin on Friday, an official statement said. The yatra to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month. According to the statement issued here, online registration for pilgrims will begin at 7 am on March 6. Pilgrims can register through a mobile app, it added. It further said that offline registration will also begin two days before the start of the yatra on April 17, counters for which will be set up in Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun. The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23.

