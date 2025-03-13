Left Menu

Greek Government Faces Reshuffle Amidst Rail Disaster Fallout

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, plans to announce a cabinet reshuffle following mass protests over the 2023 train crash. Changes are expected in the finance and transport ministries to address ongoing issues in Greece's railways, which have not been reformed as promised.

Updated: 13-03-2025 15:39 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to announce a cabinet reshuffle in response to widespread protests stemming from a fatal train crash in 2023, reports Reuters through five government sources.

The reshuffle is anticipated to include the replacement of Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and the resignation of Transport Minister Christos Staikouras. Additionally, a deputy minister may be appointed to spearhead railway reforms. The changes are expected by Saturday as the government seeks to restore public trust after the disaster, where 57 individuals perished.

The train crash remains Greece's deadliest rail tragedy, igniting the largest protests seen in years and mounting pressure on Mitsotakis' administration, which has seen its popularity wane. Despite surviving a no-confidence vote, the administration continues grappling with unaddressed safety issues highlighted by a state inquiry. A judicial investigation aims to conclude within the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

