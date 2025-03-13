Greek Government Faces Reshuffle Amidst Rail Disaster Fallout

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to announce a cabinet reshuffle in response to widespread protests stemming from a fatal train crash in 2023, reports Reuters through five government sources.

The reshuffle is anticipated to include the replacement of Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and the resignation of Transport Minister Christos Staikouras. Additionally, a deputy minister may be appointed to spearhead railway reforms. The changes are expected by Saturday as the government seeks to restore public trust after the disaster, where 57 individuals perished.

The train crash remains Greece's deadliest rail tragedy, igniting the largest protests seen in years and mounting pressure on Mitsotakis' administration, which has seen its popularity wane. Despite surviving a no-confidence vote, the administration continues grappling with unaddressed safety issues highlighted by a state inquiry. A judicial investigation aims to conclude within the year.

