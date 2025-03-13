Left Menu

Fentanyl Friction: US-China Tensions Over Tariffs and Opioids

US President Donald Trump heightened tensions with China by linking fentanyl to tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China outlined its efforts on controlling fentanyl trade and criticized US tariffs. Amid concerns over opioids, both nations grapple with economic diplomacy and trade disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:50 IST
Fentanyl Friction: US-China Tensions Over Tariffs and Opioids
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with China by connecting the contentious fentanyl issue to heightened tariffs on Chinese imports. The Chinese government responded firmly, issuing a report emphasizing its ongoing efforts to control fentanyl production and trade, and criticized the American tariffs as unjust.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi publicly condemned the US for responding to China's cooperative gestures with punitive tariffs. Trump has accused China of facilitating the illegal opioid trade by subsidizing chemical companies and offering protection to criminal organizations involved in the fentanyl supply chain.

In a tit-for-tat response, China imposed its own tariffs on selected US goods. The situation further complicates US-China relations, an intricate web also entangled with economic, military, and technological rivalry. Both nations are under pressure to navigate this complex landscape while managing domestic and international expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

