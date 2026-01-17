Tragic Loss: Truck Cleaner Takes Own Life

A tragic incident occurred in the Kotrani area as a 30-year-old truck cleaner reportedly took his own life. Police identified the deceased as Ashu, who allegedly used a woollen scarf to hang himself from the ceiling fan.

The Satnampura Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sukhwinder Singh, stated that Ashu had been married for about a year but had no children. At the time of the incident, he was alone at his rented accommodation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the alleged suicide, as the reasons remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)