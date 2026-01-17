Tragic Loss: Truck Cleaner Takes Own Life
A 30-year-old truck cleaner named Ashu allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented home in Kotrani. He used a woollen scarf to do so. The police revealed that Ashu was alone at the time, and the reason behind his extreme step remains unknown.
A tragic incident occurred in the Kotrani area as a 30-year-old truck cleaner reportedly took his own life. Police identified the deceased as Ashu, who allegedly used a woollen scarf to hang himself from the ceiling fan.
The Satnampura Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sukhwinder Singh, stated that Ashu had been married for about a year but had no children. At the time of the incident, he was alone at his rented accommodation.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the alleged suicide, as the reasons remain unclear.
