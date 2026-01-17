Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Truck Cleaner Takes Own Life

A 30-year-old truck cleaner named Ashu allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented home in Kotrani. He used a woollen scarf to do so. The police revealed that Ashu was alone at the time, and the reason behind his extreme step remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:41 IST
Tragic Loss: Truck Cleaner Takes Own Life
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in the Kotrani area as a 30-year-old truck cleaner reportedly took his own life. Police identified the deceased as Ashu, who allegedly used a woollen scarf to hang himself from the ceiling fan.

The Satnampura Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sukhwinder Singh, stated that Ashu had been married for about a year but had no children. At the time of the incident, he was alone at his rented accommodation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the alleged suicide, as the reasons remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026