India Urges Iran for Crew Access and Support

In an ongoing diplomatic effort, India is urging Iranian authorities for early consular access to 16 Indian crew members onboard a detained commercial vessel, MT Valiant Roar, according to the Indian embassy in Tehran. The crew has been held since mid-December, sparking immediate responses from India's diplomatic channels to secure their welfare.

The Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas quickly requested access on December 14 and has continued to press Iranian officials through both diplomatic correspondence and face-to-face meetings. The Indian mission is also advocating for the judicial proceedings concerning the detention to conclude expeditiously.

Additionally, urgent measures have been taken to address the crew's immediate needs, including communication with their families and the provision of essential supplies. The Indian embassy has coordinated with the UAE-based ship owner and Iranian agents to ensure the vessel receives food, water, and necessary legal representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)