Left Menu

India Urges Iran for Crew Access and Support

India is urging Iran for early consular access to 16 Indian crew members on a detained vessel, MT Valiant Roar. The embassy in Tehran has been actively seeking communication, food, and legal representation for the crew since mid-December when the vessel was detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:39 IST
India Urges Iran for Crew Access and Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing diplomatic effort, India is urging Iranian authorities for early consular access to 16 Indian crew members onboard a detained commercial vessel, MT Valiant Roar, according to the Indian embassy in Tehran. The crew has been held since mid-December, sparking immediate responses from India's diplomatic channels to secure their welfare.

The Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas quickly requested access on December 14 and has continued to press Iranian officials through both diplomatic correspondence and face-to-face meetings. The Indian mission is also advocating for the judicial proceedings concerning the detention to conclude expeditiously.

Additionally, urgent measures have been taken to address the crew's immediate needs, including communication with their families and the provision of essential supplies. The Indian embassy has coordinated with the UAE-based ship owner and Iranian agents to ensure the vessel receives food, water, and necessary legal representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026