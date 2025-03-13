AFCOM Holdings Reinforces Board with Strategic Appointments
AFCOM Holdings Limited has welcomed Sudhir Deoras and Arundhati Mech as Independent Directors, aiming to bolster corporate governance and drive growth. Deoras' extensive leadership experience in various sectors and Mech's expertise in banking regulation will enhance AFCOM's strategic oversight and contribute to its global expansion.
AFCOM Holdings Limited, a leader in air cargo transportation, announced the appointment of Sudhir Deoras and Arundhati Mech as Independent Directors, a move designed to enhance its corporate governance and further its strategic growth objectives.
Sudhir Deoras, with over 40 years of leadership largely within the Tata Group, brings a wealth of experience in sectors ranging from steel and infrastructure to international business. Renowned for tripling growth and quadrupling market capitalization as MD of TRF, Deoras also played pivotal roles in transnational mergers and crisis management during his tenure at Tata International.
Meanwhile, Arundhati Mech adds 35 years of expertise from the Reserve Bank of India, where she specialized in banking regulation and crisis management. Her leadership during critical periods, including demonetization and natural disasters, underscores her capability in financial governance. AFCOM expects her insights to fortify their financial strategies as the company eyes global expansion.
