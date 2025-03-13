Strengthening Education for Industry 4.0: A Roundtable Initiative

ASSOCHAM Rajasthan recently conducted a pivotal roundtable titled 'Bridging the Skilling Gap: Aligning Education with Industry 4.0', held at The Lalit Hotel in Jaipur. Esteemed participants included policymakers, industry leaders, educators, and skill development experts gathered to discuss the urgent need for educational alignment with modern industrial demands.

A highlight of the roundtable was the unveiling of XenHire, an AI-driven platform transforming interview preparation and candidate assessment. As the event's technology partner, XenHire demonstrated its cutting-edge tools designed to boost candidate preparedness and enhance recruitment efficiency. Enabling students with video simulations of job interviews, XenHire provides an environment for candidates to practice responses and receive AI-generated personalized feedback.

This event set the groundwork for the upcoming 17th National Education Leadership and Skill Development Conference 2025, scheduled for March 26, in New Delhi. Bearing the theme 'Role of Education and Skill Development in Creating Viksit Bharat 2047,' the conference will explore the integration of innovation in education, AI in schools, and skills for employment and entrepreneurship, addressing the evolving industrial landscape.

