Mixed Fortunes on British Stock Markets Amid U.S. Trade Policy Concerns
British stock indexes showed mixed results with the FTSE 100 rising and the FTSE 250 falling amid concerns over U.S. trade policies. Positive developments between Ukraine and Russia and lowered sterling bolstered the FTSE 100. Homebuilder stocks and Deliveroo declined, while Halma and Volution saw gains.
The British stock market indices presented a varied picture on Thursday. Although corporate results were largely positive, they were overshadowed by ongoing concerns regarding U.S. trade policies.
The FTSE 100 index marked a 0.4% increase at 1100 GMT, sustained by diplomatic progress in Ukraine-Russia relations and a weaker sterling. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 midcap index suffered a 0.2% decline.
Amid fresh U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, the UK government opted for restraint. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced potential retaliatory strategies. Britain's housing market experienced its most sluggish February in over a year due to the expiration of a tax break. In corporate news, homebuilder stocks dropped 1.7%, and Deliveroo hit a 4.4% low, while Halma and IG Group posted gains, lending stability to fluctuating markets.
