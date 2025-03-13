Mixed Fortunes on British Stock Markets Amid U.S. Trade Policy Concerns

The British stock market indices presented a varied picture on Thursday. Although corporate results were largely positive, they were overshadowed by ongoing concerns regarding U.S. trade policies.

The FTSE 100 index marked a 0.4% increase at 1100 GMT, sustained by diplomatic progress in Ukraine-Russia relations and a weaker sterling. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 midcap index suffered a 0.2% decline.

Amid fresh U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, the UK government opted for restraint. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced potential retaliatory strategies. Britain's housing market experienced its most sluggish February in over a year due to the expiration of a tax break. In corporate news, homebuilder stocks dropped 1.7%, and Deliveroo hit a 4.4% low, while Halma and IG Group posted gains, lending stability to fluctuating markets.

