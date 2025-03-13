Left Menu

Mixed Fortunes on British Stock Markets Amid U.S. Trade Policy Concerns

British stock indexes showed mixed results with the FTSE 100 rising and the FTSE 250 falling amid concerns over U.S. trade policies. Positive developments between Ukraine and Russia and lowered sterling bolstered the FTSE 100. Homebuilder stocks and Deliveroo declined, while Halma and Volution saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:31 IST
Mixed Fortunes on British Stock Markets Amid U.S. Trade Policy Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British stock market indices presented a varied picture on Thursday. Although corporate results were largely positive, they were overshadowed by ongoing concerns regarding U.S. trade policies.

The FTSE 100 index marked a 0.4% increase at 1100 GMT, sustained by diplomatic progress in Ukraine-Russia relations and a weaker sterling. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 midcap index suffered a 0.2% decline.

Amid fresh U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, the UK government opted for restraint. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced potential retaliatory strategies. Britain's housing market experienced its most sluggish February in over a year due to the expiration of a tax break. In corporate news, homebuilder stocks dropped 1.7%, and Deliveroo hit a 4.4% low, while Halma and IG Group posted gains, lending stability to fluctuating markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025