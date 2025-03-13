Left Menu

Empowering Change: Gaurs Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025 Celebrates Female Pioneers

The Gaurs Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by the Gaurs Foundation, is a platform recognizing women's achievements across various fields. Featuring discussions on empowerment and digital safety, it awards women excelling in their domains, reinforcing the importance of resilience and collective upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:39 IST
Empowering Change: Gaurs Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025 Celebrates Female Pioneers
Gaurs Foundation Hosts the 2nd Edition of Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gaurs Women Icon Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by the CSR initiative of Gaurs Group, the Gaurs Foundation, is carving a niche in celebrating women's empowerment. Now in its second year, the event is becoming a renowned platform honoring resilience, achievements, and contributions of women from diverse sectors.

Taking place at The Gaurs Sarovar Premiere in Greater Noida West, the event brought together thought leaders and change-makers for an inspiring evening. Discussions covered crucial topics such as menopause awareness, confidence building, and meditation for empowerment, providing attendees with actionable tools for self-growth.

DCP Preeti Yadav, the event's Chief Guest, addressed the audience on cyber security, highlighting the importance of digital safety. Notable attendees included poetess Lovely Sharma and table tennis coach Nikita Kumar, who shared inspirational stories encouraging self-focus and success.

Manju Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group, emphasized women's vital role in shaping the future: "Women are driving change, but true empowerment extends beyond professional success to nurturing strong families." The summit featured expertise from collaborators like Latika Wadhwa and Dr. Sonam Mahajan, reinforcing empowerment and growth messages.

Recipients of the awards included Neshwa S. for beauty artistry, Nikita Kumar for sports commitment, and Jyoti Awasthi for promoting organic farming, among others. This initiative remains dedicated to championing women's potential, fostering a more inclusive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

