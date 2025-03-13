Canon Expands Youth Empowerment Initiative in Nigeria, Extending Creative Training to Makoko Community

Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging and printing solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its transformative collaboration with Kings and Queens Art Academy in Lagos, Nigeria. This initiative, part of Canon’s Miraisha Programme, aims to provide young individuals in underserved communities with opportunities in photography and filmmaking. Building on the success of the previous year’s training for 100 students in Bariga, the programme now extends to the Makoko community, one of Africa’s largest slum areas, empowering an additional 120 youth with essential creative skills.

Commitment to Creativity, Inclusion, and Skill Development

Embodying Canon’s corporate philosophy of “Kyosei,” meaning living and working together for the common good, this expanded initiative will conduct four intensive week-long workshops throughout March and April. The workshops will take place at the Kings and Queens Art Academy in Bariga, ensuring accessibility for participants from both Bariga and Makoko. In line with Canon’s dedication to diversity and inclusive learning, the programme places significant emphasis on gender balance, offering equal opportunities for young men and women to thrive in creative fields.

Designed to provide a comprehensive educational experience, the workshops encompass theoretical training, hands-on practical exercises, and real-world outdoor shooting sessions. Participants will master critical topics such as camera handling, composition techniques, and storytelling through imagery. Upon successful completion, they will receive certifications, equipping them with recognized credentials to pursue careers in photography and filmmaking, ultimately transforming their lives and their communities.

Impacting Lives and Strengthening Nigeria’s Creative Industry

“As an organization deeply committed to people and social impact, Canon’s Miraisha Programme continues to empower Africa’s youth,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa. “We are delighted to collaborate once again with Kings and Queens Art Academy to bring creative training directly to vulnerable and underserved communities. By using local resources and fostering homegrown talent, we hope to shape the future of the creative industry in Nigeria and beyond.”

The Miraisha Programme has already proven its effectiveness in transforming young lives. Last year, four exceptional participants received scholarships to continue their education at the prestigious PEFTI Film Institute in Lagos. This milestone highlights the initiative’s success in nurturing young talent and equipping them with sustainable career paths.

Kings and Queens Art Academy: A Pillar of Cultural Empowerment

Founded in 2013, Kings and Queens Art Academy has been instrumental in preserving African cultural heritage and empowering young individuals through the arts. The academy organizes various community initiatives, including children’s art festivals across Lagos, promoting artistic development in marginalized areas.

Adewale Ayodeji, Director and Founder of Kings and Queens Art Academy, expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing collaboration, stating, “We are honored to once again partner with Canon’s Miraisha Programme to empower the youth of Bariga and Makoko. This initiative has expanded our reach and impact, giving even more young people the tools to build successful careers in photography and filmmaking.”

A Brighter Future for Nigeria’s Youth

Canon’s continued support and expansion of the Miraisha Programme reaffirm its role as a catalyst for youth empowerment and creative skills development. Through this strategic collaboration, Canon is not only fostering talent and enhancing community relationships but also significantly contributing to Nigeria’s creative industry, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation of storytellers.