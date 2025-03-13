Bund Yields Steady Amid Fiscal Debates and Global Trade Tensions

In a day marked by fiscal discussions and trade tensions, euro area benchmark Bund yields demonstrated stability, hovering near 17-month highs. The German parliament commenced deliberations on a substantial fiscal spending increase, with 10-year government bond yields slipping slightly to 2.853% after peaking at 2.938% the previous day, the highest since October 2023.

Friedrich Merz, the recent victor of Germany's election, advocated for legislative support to reform debt regulations and enhance state borrowing. However, the Greens remain opposed, urging a focus on climate change and poverty initiatives. The Bundestag is expected to reach a decision next Tuesday following further readings.

Amid these domestic fiscal discussions, global trade tensions were exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of tariffs on European wine and spirits. With the potential of a trade war imposing recession risks on Germany, stakeholders are closely monitoring these developments' impact on Bund yields, projected to oscillate within a 2.25-2.75% range under renewed growth strains.

