TCS Appoints New Leader in HR Amid Transition

TCS has appointed Sudeep Kunnumal as the head of its Human Resources function. He will succeed Milind Lakkad, whose retirement date is yet to be announced. Kunnumal, with vast global experience and a master's in HR Management, has prioritized talent acquisition and retention throughout his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:25 IST
India's leading IT services company, TCS, announced on Thursday that Sudeep Kunnumal will assume the role of head of Human Resources, succeeding Milind Lakkad after his retirement.

Kunnumal, currently overseeing HR for TCS's largest vertical, will start his new position on Friday. The date for Lakkad's departure has not been disclosed.

With a master's degree in HR from Madurai Kamaraj University and extensive international experience, Kunnumal is known for his focus on attracting and retaining top talent, undertaking significant efforts in talent acquisition throughout his tenure.

