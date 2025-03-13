TCS Appoints New Leader in HR Amid Transition

India's leading IT services company, TCS, announced on Thursday that Sudeep Kunnumal will assume the role of head of Human Resources, succeeding Milind Lakkad after his retirement.

Kunnumal, currently overseeing HR for TCS's largest vertical, will start his new position on Friday. The date for Lakkad's departure has not been disclosed.

With a master's degree in HR from Madurai Kamaraj University and extensive international experience, Kunnumal is known for his focus on attracting and retaining top talent, undertaking significant efforts in talent acquisition throughout his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)