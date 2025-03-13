Dutch Investments Heating Up in Karnataka: A $1 Billion R&D Surge

Several Dutch companies have set their sights on investing in Karnataka's burgeoning Research & Development sectors, as stated by Ivot D Vitzervz, Consul General of the Netherlands, on Thursday.

During a strategic meeting with Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, it was revealed that interest surged following Patil's roadshows and delegation visit to the Netherlands ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) Invest Karnataka 2025. Among the enthusiastic investors is NXP Semiconductors, eyeing a significant $1 billion investment for R&D endeavors.

The minister highlighted ongoing discussions for advancing these investment proposals and noted that Karnataka accounts for a substantial 9% of Dutch investments in India. Philips' expansion at its Yelahanka campus, with a fresh injection of Euro 50 million, exemplifies this growing economic partnership. Additionally, the KWIN City project is expected to attract further Dutch interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)