Left Menu

Delhi's Excise Policy: A Revenue Stream in Limbo

With the BJP at the helm, Delhi's excise policy may remain unchanged for 2025-26, as a new policy is yet to be drafted. The government encourages liquor stores to prepare for summer demand, aiming to boost its excise revenue target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:11 IST
Delhi's Excise Policy: A Revenue Stream in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-dominated Delhi government appears set to continue its existing excise policy into the financial year 2025-26, as confirmed by officials aware of the matter. The lack of a newly formulated policy necessitates this extension, which retains policies from the previous year. Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister and holder of the excise portfolio, faces the task of navigating a significant revenue channel for the state amid political shifts.

The four city government corporations responsible for the retail sale of liquor—including the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation and the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation—are gearing up for increased summer demand. They have been instructed to stock up on various liquor brands to prevent inconsistency and influence over brand availability.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Delhi government aimed to accrue Rs 6,400 crore in excise revenue, amassing Rs 4,233 crore in just the first three quarters. With summer approaching, the excise department has also mandated better storage facilities for beer to maintain proper quality and availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025