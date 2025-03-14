British Stocks Surge Amid Fortunes in Defence and Mining
British stocks experienced gains, led by defence and mining sectors, despite a week filled with tariff uncertainties. The FTSE 100 rose, although set for a weekly decline. Metal miners and aerospace stocks topped gains. Economic concerns persist with GDP contraction and high inflation expectations, alongside geopolitical tariff tensions.
British stocks saw a lift on Friday, driven largely by defence and mining sectors, following a tumultuous week marked by uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff policies.
The FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6% by late morning, though it braces for a 1% weekly decline, attributed to market volatility sparked by fluctuating U.S. tariff strategies and lacklustre corporate earnings. Midcap stocks increased by 0.7% but are on track for a fourth consecutive week of losses.
Surge in metal miners, with precious and industrial metals gaining significantly, helped buoy the market as spot gold exceeded $3,000. Meanwhile, the unexpected contraction in Britain's GDP and soaring inflation expectations underline persistent economic challenges, exacerbated by potential new tariffs under President Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 Shines Amid Global Market Turbulence
FTSE 100 Soars to Record High Amid Strong Earnings and Strategic Moves
Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?
Defence Stocks Propel FTSE 100 to Record Highs Amid Military Spending Surge
FTSE 100 and Midcap Index Tumble Amid Global Trade Turmoil