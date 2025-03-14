Left Menu

British Stocks Surge Amid Fortunes in Defence and Mining

British stocks experienced gains, led by defence and mining sectors, despite a week filled with tariff uncertainties. The FTSE 100 rose, although set for a weekly decline. Metal miners and aerospace stocks topped gains. Economic concerns persist with GDP contraction and high inflation expectations, alongside geopolitical tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:38 IST
British Stocks Surge Amid Fortunes in Defence and Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British stocks saw a lift on Friday, driven largely by defence and mining sectors, following a tumultuous week marked by uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff policies.

The FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6% by late morning, though it braces for a 1% weekly decline, attributed to market volatility sparked by fluctuating U.S. tariff strategies and lacklustre corporate earnings. Midcap stocks increased by 0.7% but are on track for a fourth consecutive week of losses.

Surge in metal miners, with precious and industrial metals gaining significantly, helped buoy the market as spot gold exceeded $3,000. Meanwhile, the unexpected contraction in Britain's GDP and soaring inflation expectations underline persistent economic challenges, exacerbated by potential new tariffs under President Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025