Inditex's Sky High Carbon Footprint: The Impact of Air Freight on Fast Fashion
Inditex, the owner of Zara, reported a 10% jump in transport emissions in 2024 due to a spike in air freight use, driven by ship reroutes. Despite efforts to cut carbon output, transport emissions grew at double the rate of product volume increases.
Inditex, Zara's parent company, has recorded a significant 10% rise in emissions from transportation in 2024 owing to expanded air freight utilization. This reaction stems from the need to address shipping delays cause by conflict rerouted vessels.
The Spanish-based fast-fashion leader reported 2,614,230 tonnes of CO2eq emissions in its financial year. The latest figures represent a marked increase from the previous year's 2,378,464 tonnes.
Though Inditex continues to strive for sustainable practices, efforts such as the use of alternative fuels and optimized logistics have yet to offset the burgeoning demands of shipping efficiency and market responsiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bisleri Boosts Sustainability with Schneider Electric Partnership
PDS: A Fashion Innovator and Workplace Champion
Fashion Business Summit 2025: Redefining Success in Style
Lisa's Oscar Tribute: K-Pop Meets Indian High Fashion
Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Green Gold Day: A Celebration of Sustainability at HBTU