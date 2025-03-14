Inditex's Sky High Carbon Footprint: The Impact of Air Freight on Fast Fashion

Inditex, Zara's parent company, has recorded a significant 10% rise in emissions from transportation in 2024 owing to expanded air freight utilization. This reaction stems from the need to address shipping delays cause by conflict rerouted vessels.

The Spanish-based fast-fashion leader reported 2,614,230 tonnes of CO2eq emissions in its financial year. The latest figures represent a marked increase from the previous year's 2,378,464 tonnes.

Though Inditex continues to strive for sustainable practices, efforts such as the use of alternative fuels and optimized logistics have yet to offset the burgeoning demands of shipping efficiency and market responsiveness.

