European Stocks Surge Amid Historic German Political Agreement
European stocks soared, led by German indices, following a political agreement to increase government borrowing in Germany. This prompted gains across various sectors despite ongoing global trade tensions. As the STOXX 600 rallied, risk appetite increased, although lingering tariff uncertainties impacted overall market sentiment and weekly performance.
European stocks shot up on Friday as Germany took the helm in a political agreement that could significantly increase state borrowing. The STOXX 600 index rose by 1.1%, with German indices posting notable gains, lifting market spirits across the continent.
This agreement, secured by conservative Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz with the crucial backing of the Greens, is set to be approved by the outgoing parliament next week. It has fueled optimism of a potential cyclical rebound owing to positive sentiment effects and future state spending.
Despite the market rally, uncertainty persists over U.S.-EU tariffs, with President Trump's proposed 200% tariffs on European alcohol impacting investor confidence. Investors remain watchful as possibilities for a ceasefire in Ukraine glimmer amid the trade gloom, while notable stock movements stir, like Gucci's leadership change affecting its parent company Kering.
(With inputs from agencies.)