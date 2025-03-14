European Stocks Surge Amid Historic German Political Agreement

European stocks shot up on Friday as Germany took the helm in a political agreement that could significantly increase state borrowing. The STOXX 600 index rose by 1.1%, with German indices posting notable gains, lifting market spirits across the continent.

This agreement, secured by conservative Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz with the crucial backing of the Greens, is set to be approved by the outgoing parliament next week. It has fueled optimism of a potential cyclical rebound owing to positive sentiment effects and future state spending.

Despite the market rally, uncertainty persists over U.S.-EU tariffs, with President Trump's proposed 200% tariffs on European alcohol impacting investor confidence. Investors remain watchful as possibilities for a ceasefire in Ukraine glimmer amid the trade gloom, while notable stock movements stir, like Gucci's leadership change affecting its parent company Kering.

