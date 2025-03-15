Central America Flights Resume After Honduran Air Control Glitch
Luis Miranda from Costa Rica's civil aviation authority announced the resumption of normal services following an air control failure in Honduras, which disrupted flights across Central America, including at least 8 in Costa Rica.
Flights across Central America are back on track following an air control system failure in Honduras that temporarily disrupted services in the region.
Costa Rica's civil aviation authority, represented by top official Luis Miranda, confirmed the resumption of normal operations on Friday.
Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion reported that the glitch paused at least 8 flights in Costa Rica as the issue impacted air traffic management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
