Central America Flights Resume After Honduran Air Control Glitch

Luis Miranda from Costa Rica's civil aviation authority announced the resumption of normal services following an air control failure in Honduras, which disrupted flights across Central America, including at least 8 in Costa Rica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 00:44 IST
Flights across Central America are back on track following an air control system failure in Honduras that temporarily disrupted services in the region.

Costa Rica's civil aviation authority, represented by top official Luis Miranda, confirmed the resumption of normal operations on Friday.

Costa Rican newspaper La Nacion reported that the glitch paused at least 8 flights in Costa Rica as the issue impacted air traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

