Left Menu

Aditya Birla Sun Life Launches First All-Women Branch in Mumbai

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI) has inaugurated its first all-women branch in Mulund, Mumbai, empowering women through career opportunities. The branch enhances ABSLI's presence in the area and aims to provide a supportive work environment promoting work-life balance and financial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:33 IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life Launches First All-Women Branch in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI), part of Aditya Birla Capital, recently opened its inaugural all-women branch in Mulund, Mumbai, dedicated to empowering women with career opportunities. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to broadening its reach and enhancing its distribution network.

The new branch is staffed by 50 women, with plans for further recruitment in the near future. Its supportive environment promotes career growth and work-life balance, featuring a play area for children to accommodate working mothers.

According to Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO of ABSLI, the launch aligns with efforts to foster women's financial independence by creating favorable job conditions. This step coincides with initiatives for women's empowerment under Aditya Birla Capital's diversity and inclusion programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025