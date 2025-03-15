Aditya Birla Sun Life Launches First All-Women Branch in Mumbai

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (ABSLI), part of Aditya Birla Capital, recently opened its inaugural all-women branch in Mulund, Mumbai, dedicated to empowering women with career opportunities. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to broadening its reach and enhancing its distribution network.

The new branch is staffed by 50 women, with plans for further recruitment in the near future. Its supportive environment promotes career growth and work-life balance, featuring a play area for children to accommodate working mothers.

According to Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO of ABSLI, the launch aligns with efforts to foster women's financial independence by creating favorable job conditions. This step coincides with initiatives for women's empowerment under Aditya Birla Capital's diversity and inclusion programs.

