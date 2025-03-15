Ekannoborti and Partners Initiate Hospitality Training for Women Empowerment

In a bold move promoting women's empowerment, Ekannoborti, a respected social welfare organization, has partnered with St. Xavier's College, Raghabpur, and the Chowman Chain of Restaurants. Together, they have sponsored 50 young women for a Certificate Course in Hospitality Management at St. Xavier's College in Kolkata.

This initiative, orchestrated to coincide with International Women's Day, is championed by Ekannoborti's President, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Finance, Health & Family Welfare, West Bengal. By equipping underprivileged women with key vocational skills, the program seeks to foster sustainable employment and financial independence.

With a commitment to uplift marginalized communities, Ekannoborti underscores its dedication to self-reliance and social dignity among women through industry-relevant hospitality training. The initiative offers a six-month comprehensive program combining theory and practice with workshops, aimed at boosting career opportunities in the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)