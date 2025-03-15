Left Menu

India's Illegal Betting Surge: Checkmate On Digital Frontiers

Illegal betting in India has dramatically increased, with 1.6 billion visits to illegal sites in three months, mostly from organic searches. Despite efforts by the government to curb these activities, sophisticated marketing and tech-savvy methods allow operators to thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:49 IST
India's Illegal Betting Surge: Checkmate On Digital Frontiers
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Illegal betting and gambling activities in India are seeing a significant rise, with a report from the Digital India Foundation revealing that major illegal sites amassed an enormous 1.6 billion visits within three months. Notably, organic search traffic accounted for 184 million visits, surpassing social media-driven traffic of 42.8 million visits.

Moreover, mirror websites are expanding the illegal campaign, as notably three Parimatch mirrors drew in an additional 266 million visits. The report highlights the inconsistency in enforcement on digital platforms, despite prohibitions against betting advertisements, especially with the exponential rise in Facebook Ad Network promotions.

While government measures like website blocking and advisory messages are regularly employed, illegal operators efficiently bypass these interventions using advanced digital marketing tactics and seamless payment methods. The report also expressed concerns from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance about how online betting facilitates money laundering and terror financing.

Historical insights from countries like the UK, Norway, and the U.S. underline that mere website blocking is futile. Greater success was achieved through multi-faceted strategies combining website blocking and strict marketing and payment controls. The report urges India to adopt a similar ecosystem-based enforcement approach to effectively tackle and disrupt illegal betting operations.

This comprehensive strategy should encompass curbing user-acquisition-driven digital media channels, tightening financial regulations to stem illicit transactions, and reinforcing enforcement mechanisms to ensure sustained disruption of illegal gambling enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025