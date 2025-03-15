Left Menu

Railway Shakeup: New Delhi Stampede Fallout

Following a tragic railway stampede in New Delhi that killed 18 passengers, two of the five railway officials initially removed from their positions have received new assignments in Northern Railway Headquarters, sparking discussions about accountability and disciplinary actions within Indian Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the fatal New Delhi railway station stampede that claimed 18 lives, two of the five railway officials who were initially removed from their posts have been reassigned within Northern Railway Headquarters.

These new positions, regarded as 'punishment postings' due to their lack of operational authority, have prompted ongoing inquiries into the incident and raised questions about accountability within the Indian Railways. Mahesh Yadav, previously the station director, has been appointed as Deputy Chief Operation Manager for Freight Operations Information System.

Amidst this reshuffle, a high-level investigation aims to determine responsibility for the tragedy. Officials affirm that any negligence will result in stringent actions beyond mere transfers. This move comes as part of broader efforts to address safety and management lapses in the railway sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

