Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Three Young Men in Chhattisgarh

A tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district led to the deaths of three young men on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred as the victims, identified as Aditya Dhobi, Suraj Kanwar, and Akhileshwar Dhobi, were heading towards Khodri village from Barbaspur on a motorcycle when it collided with a car.

A case has been registered and the police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of this unfortunate mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)