Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Three Young Men in Chhattisgarh
Three young men in Chhattisgarh's Korba district died in a motorcycle collision with a car. The accident occurred as they were traveling from Barbaspur to Khodri village. The deceased have been identified as Aditya Dhobi, Suraj Kanwar, and Akhileshwar Dhobi. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district led to the deaths of three young men on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred as the victims, identified as Aditya Dhobi, Suraj Kanwar, and Akhileshwar Dhobi, were heading towards Khodri village from Barbaspur on a motorcycle when it collided with a car.
A case has been registered and the police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of this unfortunate mishap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement