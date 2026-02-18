Left Menu

Crackdown on Blinkit: Illegal Knives Uncovered in Delhi Police Probe

Delhi Police has registered a case against the app Blinkit for selling knives that exceed legal size limits. Fifty illegal knives were recovered as part of the investigation into online platforms selling prohibited items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:57 IST
Crackdown on Blinkit: Illegal Knives Uncovered in Delhi Police Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have taken legal action against the instant delivery app, Blinkit, following allegations of selling illegal knives, as an official reported on Wednesday.

During a thorough audit of the app's offerings, it was discovered that the platform had made available knives that surpassed the allowable dimensions outlined by government regulations. The legal specifications permit blades of no more than 7.62 cm in length and 1.72 cm in width.

The investigation led to the registration of a case on February 14 under the Arms Act. Subsequent raids in Delhi and Gurugram resulted in the recovery of 50 illegal knives, instigating a probe into the distribution channels and responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

 India
2
Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

 India
3
Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

 India
4
Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026