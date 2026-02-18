Crackdown on Blinkit: Illegal Knives Uncovered in Delhi Police Probe

Delhi Police have taken legal action against the instant delivery app, Blinkit, following allegations of selling illegal knives, as an official reported on Wednesday.

During a thorough audit of the app's offerings, it was discovered that the platform had made available knives that surpassed the allowable dimensions outlined by government regulations. The legal specifications permit blades of no more than 7.62 cm in length and 1.72 cm in width.

The investigation led to the registration of a case on February 14 under the Arms Act. Subsequent raids in Delhi and Gurugram resulted in the recovery of 50 illegal knives, instigating a probe into the distribution channels and responsible parties.

