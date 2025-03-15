Left Menu

World Bank Launches US$31M Initiative to Boost Community Resilience and Economic Growth in Djibouti

The project is designed to foster long-term self-sufficiency by strengthening human capital through improved health services, nutrition, and resilience strategies.

Updated: 15-03-2025 20:59 IST
The World Bank today announced a US$31 million Integrated Community Resilience Project aimed at reinforcing socio-economic development and improving livelihoods in Djibouti’s underserved regions, particularly targeting the Dikhil area and refugee-hosting communities in Obock and Ali Sabieh. This substantial investment includes a US$9 million grant from the International Development Association's (IDA) Window for Host Communities and Refugees, highlighting the Bank's commitment to low-income and vulnerable populations.

The project addresses critical gaps in infrastructure, social services, and economic opportunities. Key components include upgrading basic community infrastructure, enhancing essential services such as healthcare and nutrition, and strengthening social safety nets. Furthermore, it aims to connect vulnerable households and refugees with viable economic opportunities, promoting sustainable livelihoods and inclusive growth.

Fatou Fall, Joint Resident Representative of the World Bank Group for Djibouti, emphasized the project's importance: "This initiative significantly advances socio-economic resilience and adaptive social protection in Djibouti. By addressing gender-specific challenges and creating meaningful economic opportunities, we aim to foster inclusive and sustainable growth across all targeted regions."

Djibouti, strategically positioned at the intersection of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, faces acute vulnerabilities exacerbated by regional geopolitical tensions, rising food prices, and limited access to essential commodities. Rural areas, in particular, struggle with service delivery gaps and persistent poverty.

The project is designed to foster long-term self-sufficiency by strengthening human capital through improved health services, nutrition, and resilience strategies. It will also empower local communities to actively participate in their economic advancement, reinforcing market linkages and integrating local value chains to enable broader regional trade opportunities.

Aligned with Djibouti’s Vision 2035 and the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework, the initiative underscores a strategic commitment to extending economic prosperity beyond Djibouti Ville, ensuring equitable development across all regions. The project is also guided by the World Bank Group Gender Strategy, ensuring focused attention on women’s economic empowerment and social inclusion.

 

