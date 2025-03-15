BIS Raids Spark Crackdown on Non-Certified Online Products

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) struck a significant blow against non-certified products in India by raiding major e-commerce warehouses, including Amazon and Flipkart, and seizing thousands of goods without the necessary certification, according to an official statement from the consumer affairs ministry.

In a detailed breakdown of the raids, the BIS confiscated hundreds of uncertified items from Amazon's Lucknow and Gurugram facilities, including toys, hand blenders, and aluminium foils. Flipkart's Gurugram warehouse was also targeted, with authorities seizing non-compliant stainless steel bottles and speakers.

In a related development, BIS traced many uncertified items back to Techvision International Pvt Ltd. Subsequent investigations at their Delhi facilities resulted in further seizures. BIS has commenced legal proceedings against Techvision International with additional cases in progress. The move highlights the growing concerns over consumer safety and the dire need for adherence to safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)