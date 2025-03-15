Thailand's Automotive Sector Strengthened by ILO-Japan Skills Initiative

Thailand’s automotive manufacturing industry has significantly enhanced its ability to adapt to technological shifts and evolving business responsibilities through an impactful collaboration between the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The two-year initiative, titled "Skills Development and Responsible Business Conduct for Transition," will conclude in March 2025 after delivering robust results focused on workforce skills enhancement and responsible business practices.

During the closing event in Bangkok on March 13, 2025, participants, industry partners, and stakeholders reviewed the initiative's successes and explored pathways for sustaining and expanding its achievements. The project was designed to address critical challenges such as technological innovation, demographic shifts, and the transition toward electric and low-carbon vehicles within Thailand’s automotive sector.

Oktavianto Pasaribu, Deputy Director of the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia, and Lao PDR, emphasized the project's contributions: "By equipping workers with essential skills and aligning industry practices with international labor standards, we've strengthened supply chain resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability in Thailand’s automotive industry. Our collaboration with METI and Thai partners has been key to these achievements."

The initiative successfully introduced innovative tools, notably an occupational mapping system designed to assist stakeholders in navigating job transformations and future skills demands. Furthermore, it provided targeted training focused on workplace rights, digital literacy, environmental skills, and capacity building for SMEs. Efforts to bolster Thailand’s dual vocational education system, apprenticeships, and fair hiring practices were central to the initiative.

Representatives from prominent Thai organizations—including the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand (ECOT), Thai Trade Union Congress, and the Ministry of Labour—highlighted the significance of public-private collaboration fostered by the initiative. Teerasak Yuphech, Director of the Automotive Human Resource Development Academy (AHRDA), underscored the value of partnering with the ILO, noting substantial improvements in productivity and social responsibility within the industry.

Pasaribu concluded by highlighting the initiative's future prospects: "Today's reflections mark significant progress, yet they also inspire continued commitment toward long-term sustainability and growth. We remain dedicated to supporting Thailand’s automotive sector in becoming increasingly competitive, responsible, and resilient."