Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Taliban at Odds
The ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban forces intensified with prolonged clashes. Pakistan conducted airstrikes deep into Afghan territory, citing insurgent threats, while Kabul condemned these actions. Diplomatic efforts by nations like the U.S., Russia, and China aim to prevent further escalation and urge both sides to engage in dialogue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:13 IST
Amidst intensifying cross-border hostilities, Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces clashed for a third consecutive day, drawing international calls for urgent dialogue.
Pakistan launched significant airstrikes targeting Taliban encampments in an unprecedented offensive, claiming to counter insurgent threats. Kabul accused Pakistan of sovereignty violations and warned of conflict escalation.
Global diplomatic interventions accelerate, with Russia, China, and the U.S. seeking to de-escalate tensions, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic dialogue to avert further violence.
