Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Taliban at Odds

Amidst intensifying cross-border hostilities, Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces clashed for a third consecutive day, drawing international calls for urgent dialogue.

Pakistan launched significant airstrikes targeting Taliban encampments in an unprecedented offensive, claiming to counter insurgent threats. Kabul accused Pakistan of sovereignty violations and warned of conflict escalation.

Global diplomatic interventions accelerate, with Russia, China, and the U.S. seeking to de-escalate tensions, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic dialogue to avert further violence.