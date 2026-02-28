Assam's Aviation Advancements: A Leap Towards Connectivity and Tourism

The Assam government and the Airports Authority of India inked a memorandum of understanding to explore the feasibility of constructing five greenfield airports across the state. This strategic move aims to enhance regional connectivity and elevate the state's tourism potential.

The proposed airports, to be located at Manas National Park, Umrangso, Majuli, Diphu, and Charaideo, are envisioned to stimulate local economies by increasing tourist influx and improving transportation infrastructure. At the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the AAI for supporting the initiative, emphasizing the dual benefits for strategic and tourism interests.

Sarma also highlighted the importance of upgrading Rupsi Airport due to its strategic location and urged for expanded international flight services from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. With these developments, Assam is poised to strengthen its role as a vital link to Southeast Asia.