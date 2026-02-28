Left Menu

Assam's Aviation Advancements: A Leap Towards Connectivity and Tourism

The Assam government signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India to study the feasibility of constructing five new greenfield airports. This initiative aims to boost regional connectivity and promote tourism, positioning Assam as a crucial gateway to Southeast Asian nations and fostering local economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:15 IST
Assam's Aviation Advancements: A Leap Towards Connectivity and Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government and the Airports Authority of India inked a memorandum of understanding to explore the feasibility of constructing five greenfield airports across the state. This strategic move aims to enhance regional connectivity and elevate the state's tourism potential.

The proposed airports, to be located at Manas National Park, Umrangso, Majuli, Diphu, and Charaideo, are envisioned to stimulate local economies by increasing tourist influx and improving transportation infrastructure. At the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the AAI for supporting the initiative, emphasizing the dual benefits for strategic and tourism interests.

Sarma also highlighted the importance of upgrading Rupsi Airport due to its strategic location and urged for expanded international flight services from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. With these developments, Assam is poised to strengthen its role as a vital link to Southeast Asia.

TRENDING

1
EC starts publishing post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal in phases.

EC starts publishing post-SIR electoral rolls in West Bengal in phases.

 India
2
EC releases hard copies of post-SIR electoral rolls in various districts of West Bengal, online lists not yet available.

EC releases hard copies of post-SIR electoral rolls in various districts of ...

 India
3
BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

 India
4
Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026