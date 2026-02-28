Kejriwal Cleared in Excise Case: Rijiju Calls it Procedural, Amid CBI Critique

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has weighed in on the discharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, describing it as a procedural issue that is subject to re-evaluation by higher judicial authorities. This statement follows the court's decision, underscoring that judicial processes involve potential corrections by larger benches or higher courts when appeals are filed.

Rijiju further commented on Kejriwal's public approach, stating that his frequent criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps him in the limelight. "He has the freedom to speak, and we cannot take away his freedom," Rijiju remarked. Meanwhile, Kejriwal, cleared by the court, plans to visit Hanuman Temple along with AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh.

The Rouse Avenue Court earlier discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia, and 21 others in the CBI's Delhi excise policy case linked to allegations of corruption in the 2021-22 policy. The CBI's investigation, initiated via an FIR from a complaint by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleged that the policy favored certain liquor licensees. However, the court criticized CBI's reliance on conjectures over evidence and called for a departmental inquiry into CBI officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)