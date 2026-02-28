Rijiju Rebuts Owaisi's Criticism Over PM Modi's Israel Visit

In a sharp retort issued on Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had earlier criticized the government's foreign policy strategy. Rijiju's comments came after Owaisi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent diplomatic trip to Israel, suggesting it was steered by ideology rather than national interest.

Owaisi addressed a large audience at an event held at Masjid-e-Chowk in Hyderabad, where he claimed the BJP had relinquished India's historical policy of multi-alignment in favor of ideological similarities with Israel, which he described as a 'genocidal regime.' Owaisi argued that Modi's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict reflects a shift driven by 'hatred and ideological affinity' with Zionism and RSS.

Highlighting alleged historical links between Israeli diplomats and leaders of the BJP's precursor, Owaisi noted, 'These people have an old, longstanding relationship.' Rijiju, however, dismissed these claims, urging critics not to engage in 'politics at the expense of national interest' and to refrain from perpetually targeting government initiatives and Prime Minister Modi.