Rourkela Steel Plant's Mega Expansion: Boosting India's Steel Capacity

State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has announced a bold initiative to more than double the capacity of its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), targeting an increase to approximately 9 million tonnes per annum. This substantial expansion involves an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and is expected to bolster supplies to critical sectors such as defense, oil and gas, and automobiles.

The Rourkela Steel Plant, strategically located in Odisha, stands as the first public sector steel facility in India, established in collaboration with German technology in the 1950s. Currently contributing 4.4 million tonnes per annum to SAIL's 20.30 million overall capacity, the plant's expansion is poised to play a crucial role in achieving the company's 35 million-tonne production target by 2030, according to Alok Verma, Director In-Charge of RSP.

The ambitious project encompasses a 1,200-acre site, necessitating major infrastructural enhancements including a new blast furnace, steel melting shop, and several specialized mills. To cater to the logistic demands, a new railway line is under construction to facilitate the smooth transport of raw and finished materials. The initiative is a testament to SAIL's commitment to strengthening its position among India's top three steel producers.

