PM Modi on AI: The Human Touch Remains Irreplaceable

In a podcast with Lex Fridman, PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence that no technology, including AI, can surpass human creativity and imagination. He emphasized the need for global collaboration in AI development and highlighted India's pivotal role in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with popular podcaster Lex Fridman (Image: X/@lexfridman). Image Credit: ANI
During a podcast hosted by Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated his firm belief that the boundless creativity and imagination of the human mind cannot be supplanted by any technology, including artificial intelligence (AI). PM Modi addressed concerns about AI replacing humans, stating that while technology continually evolves, humans have consistently adapted, maintaining a step ahead.

He emphasized humanity's ability to reflect on what it truly means to be human in the age of AI, stating, "This is the real power of AI." He asserted that while AI challenges perceptions of work, it is human imagination that fuels progress. Modi also questioned AI's capacity for empathy, highlighting innate human qualities of care and concern for others as irreplaceable.

Discussing AI's future, Modi underscored India's crucial role, asserting that global AI advancement would be incomplete without it. He advocated for a collaborative approach to AI development and referenced his call for global cooperation at a recent AI summit in France. Lex Fridman, a research scientist, hosts numerous discussions with notable figures, including political leaders and tech icons, on his popular podcast.

