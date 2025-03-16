Railway Protection Force Boosts Comfort for Personnel with New Facilities

In a bid to enhance the quality of life for Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, Director General Manoj Yadava unveiled new facilities at the RPF regional headquarters. This development took place on Sunday during a visit to the site, where Yadava assessed the training centre's effectiveness alongside the Railway Protection Special Force's 5th Battalion.

The newly commissioned buildings include barracks equipped with several amenities. The RPF Barrack provides accommodations for 25 personnel, while the Subordinate Officers' Barrack has capacity for 42. Additionally, a new facility for 20 women RPF personnel was inaugurated. All residences feature separate kitchens and dining areas to ensure a comfortable stay for all personnel.

Director General Yadava commended the dedication and vigilance of RPF personnel, emphasizing the significance of their hard work. He engaged with Trichy divisional railway officers to discuss daily train operations and existing security measures, highlighting the commitment to maintaining high standards of service and protection.

