China's Economic Tug-of-War: Navigating Trade Tariffs and Domestic Demand

China is grappling with a challenging start to the year as its industrial output slows, yet retail sales growth shows slight improvement. The mixed signals highlight the country's effort to stabilize its economy amid mounting pressure from U.S. trade tariffs.

Recent data reveals that industrial output grew by 5.9% year-on-year in the first two months, a slowdown from December, while retail sales rose by 4.0%. These figures underscore the volatile economic conditions impacted by global trade tensions and subdued domestic consumption.

In response, China's policymakers have prioritized expanding domestic demand, committing significant fiscal measures to bolster consumption. With the aim of achieving a growth target of around 5% by 2025, these efforts come as analysts express concern over sustaining economic momentum given the current global and internal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)