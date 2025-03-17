Left Menu

Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure Major Metro Contract

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, in conjunction with Tata Projects Ltd, has secured a Rs 2,191 crore contract from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. This contract involves the construction of an 8.65-km long metro corridor, featuring underground tunnels and stations, as part of Indore Metro Phase 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:54 IST
Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure Major Metro Contract
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, partnering with Tata Projects Ltd, has won a significant contract valued at Rs 2,191 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The joint collaboration will undertake the construction of an 8.65-km metro corridor featuring underground tunnels and stations in Indore.

This package, IN-05R, stands as the first and sole underground section of the 31.32-km Indore Metro Phase 1 project. It includes the development of an 11.32-km tunnel using tunnel boring machines (TBM) and seven underground stations. These stations will connect key places from Indore Railway Station to the Airport Station.

HCC's role in this ambitious metro project highlights the company's ongoing engagement in significant metro line constructions, such as Mumbai Metro Line III, along with ongoing projects in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025