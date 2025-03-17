Hindustan Construction and Tata Projects Secure Major Metro Contract

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, partnering with Tata Projects Ltd, has won a significant contract valued at Rs 2,191 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The joint collaboration will undertake the construction of an 8.65-km metro corridor featuring underground tunnels and stations in Indore.

This package, IN-05R, stands as the first and sole underground section of the 31.32-km Indore Metro Phase 1 project. It includes the development of an 11.32-km tunnel using tunnel boring machines (TBM) and seven underground stations. These stations will connect key places from Indore Railway Station to the Airport Station.

HCC's role in this ambitious metro project highlights the company's ongoing engagement in significant metro line constructions, such as Mumbai Metro Line III, along with ongoing projects in Chennai.

