Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle

In a significant administrative reshuffle, Himachal Pradesh government transferred eight IAS officers and five HPAS officers to new positions, including Gandharva Rathore as Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur, replacing Amarjeet Singh, and Vinod Kumar as Secretary of Technical Education. Additional responsibilities were assigned to some officers amid these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:28 IST
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred eight IAS officers, making pivotal changes to its bureaucratic setup.

Gandharva Rathore, previously Special Secretary (Personnel), was appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur, replacing Amarjeet Singh, who now will serve as Secretary (Cooperation). Another notable shift includes Vinod Kumar's transfer from Divisional Commissioner, Kangra Division at Dharamshala, to Secretary of Technical Education while retaining his former role.

The orders also affect various other positions, including the installation of Dalip Kumar Negi as Special Secretary for State Taxes & Excise, and adjustments within the Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts & Handloom Corporation. Additionally, five HPAS officers received new assignments within the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

