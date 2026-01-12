Electoral Roll Anxiety Leads to Tragic Deaths in West Bengal

Tragedy struck in West Bengal as two individuals perished amidst anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Families of the deceased, a middle-aged man from Uttar Dinajpur and an elderly woman from North 24 Parganas, blamed stress from SIR notifications for the fatalities.

The man, identified as Lakshmikanta Ray, collapsed and died in a bustling market. His family claimed he was under extreme pressure due to a recent SIR hearing notice. Meanwhile, Anita Biswas, anxious over unresolved voter list discrepancies, suffered a fatal stroke.

The incidents highlighted growing tensions around the SIR, with accusations directed at the Election Commission and calls for accountability escalating. The ongoing investigations aim to establish the precise causes of death, whilst protests by BLOs demand better working conditions and compensation for the deceased's families.

(With inputs from agencies.)