Left Menu

Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images

The UK introduces a law criminalizing the creation of non-consensual intimate images. Technology Minister Liz Kendall announced the measure after Ofcom's investigation into Elon Musk's X. The legislation aims to combat the misuse of image creation tools, targeting abusive practices against women and girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:29 IST
Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom is poised to implement a groundbreaking law that criminalizes the creation of non-consensual intimate images, Technology Minister Liz Kendall announced to parliament on Monday. This development follows a probe by Ofcom into Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.

Liz Kendall stated the law will outlaw the provision of tools designed to create such images. Recent actions by X to restrict access to these features to only paid subscribers were criticized by Kendall as insufficient. 'They are not harmless images. They're weapons of abuse, disproportionately aimed at women and girls,' she emphasized to parliament.

The government will also reassess its decision regarding the continued use of X for official communications, as part of its ongoing review efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global
2
Kyiv's Resilience Amidst Crisis: Restoring Power and Hope

Kyiv's Resilience Amidst Crisis: Restoring Power and Hope

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Enforcement Controversy

Tensions Rise in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Enforcement Controversy

 United States
4
Intrigue on Wall Street: Trump, the Fed, and Geopolitical Tensions

Intrigue on Wall Street: Trump, the Fed, and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026