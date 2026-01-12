Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images

The United Kingdom is poised to implement a groundbreaking law that criminalizes the creation of non-consensual intimate images, Technology Minister Liz Kendall announced to parliament on Monday. This development follows a probe by Ofcom into Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.

Liz Kendall stated the law will outlaw the provision of tools designed to create such images. Recent actions by X to restrict access to these features to only paid subscribers were criticized by Kendall as insufficient. 'They are not harmless images. They're weapons of abuse, disproportionately aimed at women and girls,' she emphasized to parliament.

The government will also reassess its decision regarding the continued use of X for official communications, as part of its ongoing review efforts.

