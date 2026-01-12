Alphabet's Unstoppable AI Surge: Hits $4 Trillion Valuation

In a significant market movement, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, briefly achieved a $4 trillion valuation on Monday. This landmark was fueled by the company's intense focus on artificial intelligence, which has boosted confidence in its strategic direction.

A pivotal factor in this valuation spike is a multi-year contract with Apple, revealing that the next generation of Apple's AI models will use Google's Gemini technology. This agreement underscores Alphabet's poised position in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's cloud unit has transformed into a core growth engine, with revenue surging by 34% in the third quarter. The sector's dynamism is further evidenced by Meta Platforms' interest in purchasing Alphabet's AI chips for data centers, signaling widespread industry demand.

