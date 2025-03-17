Left Menu

Kerala's Paddy Procurement Crisis: A Lingering Financial Strain

Kerala's Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, G R Anil, announced that the state will clear Rs 203 crore in pending payments for paddy procurement this year. Despite financial constraints, the state is committed to supporting farmers. Opposition cites delays and governmental failures in procurement, leading to protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:39 IST
Kerala's Paddy Procurement Crisis: A Lingering Financial Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly session, Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, revealed plans to disburse over Rs 203 crore in pending paddy procurement payments this year. This announcement comes amidst a heated debate between the ruling government and the Congress-led UDF opposition regarding the effectiveness of the state's procurement processes.

Addressing an adjournment motion, Anil disclosed that 2.08 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, worth Rs 591.40 crore, were procured from 78,600 farmers. So far, Rs 387.59 crore has been distributed to farmers, with the remaining Rs 203.82 crore promised within the year. Challenges persist as mill owners allegedly withdraw from purchasing stock, causing stockpiling in regions like Kuttanad.

The Union Government has yet to release Rs 1,300 crore for procurement, while the state faces nearly Rs 2,135 crore in unresolved liabilities. Allegations from the opposition suggest governmental inefficacy and undue influence from rice mills exacerbate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025