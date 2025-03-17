Kerala's Paddy Procurement Crisis: A Lingering Financial Strain

In a recent assembly session, Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, revealed plans to disburse over Rs 203 crore in pending paddy procurement payments this year. This announcement comes amidst a heated debate between the ruling government and the Congress-led UDF opposition regarding the effectiveness of the state's procurement processes.

Addressing an adjournment motion, Anil disclosed that 2.08 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, worth Rs 591.40 crore, were procured from 78,600 farmers. So far, Rs 387.59 crore has been distributed to farmers, with the remaining Rs 203.82 crore promised within the year. Challenges persist as mill owners allegedly withdraw from purchasing stock, causing stockpiling in regions like Kuttanad.

The Union Government has yet to release Rs 1,300 crore for procurement, while the state faces nearly Rs 2,135 crore in unresolved liabilities. Allegations from the opposition suggest governmental inefficacy and undue influence from rice mills exacerbate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)