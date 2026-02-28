J&K's Historic Ranji Triumph: A New Chapter in Sporting Glory

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team following their unprecedented Ranji Trophy win on Saturday. Shah expressed his congratulations to the youth of the region, especially the J&K squad, noting that this achievement instills a deep sense of pride among citizens.

Jammu and Kashmir, led by Paras Dogra, concluded a 67-year quest for the Ranji Trophy by defeating Karnataka, a cricket powerhouse. This marked J&K's first appearance in a Ranji final, where they emerged victorious owing to an impressive 291-run lead in the first innings, a gap that proved insurmountable for eight-time winners Karnataka, captained by Devdutt Padikkal. Shah remarked on social media platform X, "This victory epitomizes the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the principles of peace, progress, and prosperity as the driving forces in the region."

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, also extended his congratulations to the J&K cricket team, acknowledging the region's significant advancements in sports over the last several years. Sinha stressed the importance of more J&K players gaining opportunities at a national level. In the match, J&K batted first, achieving an impressive 584, spearheaded by Shubham Pundir's century. Auqib Nabi's skilled bowling limited Karnataka to 293, securing J&K's decisive lead. Despite Mayank Agarwal's valiant effort for Karnataka, J&K maintained their lead, concluding with a draw that ensured their victory due to the first-innings advantage. (ANI)

