Standing Committee Deliberates on Wildlife Conservation Proposals and Zoo Authority Sets Strategic Priorities

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a key meeting in Bhopal, discussing 58 proposals related to wildlife conservation and infrastructure development within sensitive ecological zones. The meeting focused on ensuring ecological balance while promoting sustainable development. The sessions also involved setting future priorities for zoo management and conservation education.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav led the 89th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife and Central Zoo Authority in Bhopal. Key topics included wildlife conservation proposals and infrastructure projects in eco-sensitive regions, as outlined by the Press Bureau of Information.

Consideration was given to 58 fresh proposals involving sectors such as communication infrastructure and power transmission. Discussions addressed maintaining ecological sensitivity, including environmental flows in the Chambal river and village statuses in Tiger Reserves.

The focus shifted to zoo management strategies during the 44th Central Zoo Authority meeting, emphasizing conservation education and zoo self-sustainability. Collaboration with the Zoological Survey of India was proposed to strengthen conservation efforts, alongside engaging schools and political representatives to support zoo policies.

